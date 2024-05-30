The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for Group IV - GS paper of the Rajyaseva Main exam 2023 today, May 30. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in .

The MPSC State Services Main exam was conducted from January 20 to 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 vacancies in the State Government.

The preliminary answer key for the MPSC SSE Mains 2023 was released in February 2024. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the released answer key. The valid objections have been taken into consideration for the preparation of the final answer key. The final result will be calculated based on this answer key.

Steps to download SSE Mains answer key 2024

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download State Services 2023 Main exam final answer key The answer key PDF will appear on your screen Check and download a copy of the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPSC Rajyaseva Mains answer key 2023.