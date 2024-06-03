The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024 today, June 3. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ .

The exam was held on May 15, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 23 and objections were invited against the released answer key till May 25. The final answer key has been prepared taking the valid objections into consideration. The results are expected to be released next and will be calculated based on the final answer key.

Steps to download CMAT 2024 answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT final answer key 2024 link The final answer key for CMAT 2024 will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CMAT 2024 answer key.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.