The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the BITSAT Session 1 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com . Earlier , the results were scheduled to be released on June 1.

“Moderation process for the BITSAT-2024 Session-1 is completed now. Candidates can now view their moderated scores, using the below link,” reads the notification on the official website.

The exams were conducted from May 19 to 24, 2024. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus.

Steps to download BITSAT Session 1 result 2024

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on BITSAT session 1 score card download link Key in your application number, password and submit Check and download a copy of the BITSAT 2024 Session 1 result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BITSAT Session 1 results 2024.

Meanwhile , the Session 2 registrations underway at bitsadmission.com . Eligible candidates can register for the exam till June 8, 2024. The edit window will open from June 11 to 12. BITSAT 2024 session 2 will be held from June 22 to 26. Candidates can download their hall tickets from June 19 onwards.

Direct link to register for BITSAT 2024 Session 2.