BITSAT 2024 session 1 results declared; download your score cards here
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com.
The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the BITSAT Session 1 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be released on June 1.
“Moderation process for the BITSAT-2024 Session-1 is completed now. Candidates can now view their moderated scores, using the below link,” reads the notification on the official website.
The exams were conducted from May 19 to 24, 2024. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus.
Steps to download BITSAT Session 1 result 2024
Visit the official website bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, click on BITSAT session 1 score card download link
Key in your application number, password and submit
Check and download a copy of the BITSAT 2024 Session 1 result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download BITSAT Session 1 results 2024.
Meanwhile, the Session 2 registrations underway at bitsadmission.com. Eligible candidates can register for the exam till June 8, 2024. The edit window will open from June 11 to 12. BITSAT 2024 session 2 will be held from June 22 to 26. Candidates can download their hall tickets from June 19 onwards.
Direct link to register for BITSAT 2024 Session 2.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.