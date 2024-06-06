IGCAR invites applications for 91 SO, Technician and other posts; here’s how to register
Candidates can apply for the posts at igcar.gov.in till June 30, 2024.
Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientific Officer, Technical Officer, Nurse, Pharmacist, and others under Advt. No. IGCAR/01/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website igcar.gov.in till June 30, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Post
|Fee
|SOE-01, SOE-02, SOD-01 to SOD-11 and SOC-01
|Rs 300
|TOB-01, SAC-01, SAB-01 to SAB-03 and NUR-01
|Rs 200
|PHM-01, TNB-01 to TNB-03
|Rs 100
Steps to apply for SO, Technician, and other posts
Visit the official website igcar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Opportunities—Recruitment—New Vacancies and Results”
Click on the registration links for Advertisement No. IGCAR/01/2024
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
