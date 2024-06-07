The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has released the answer keys of the Nursing Officer recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upums.ac.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 535 Nursing Officer posts.

Steps to download Nursing Officer answer key

Visit the official website upums.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘ Nursing Officer Recruitment - CBT- 2024’ Login and check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Nursing Officer answer key/ objection window 2024.