The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) will conclude the online application process for the Central Processing Centre (CPC) Executives posts (on contractual basis) today, June 10. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website icsi.edu .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 31 years as on June 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for CPC Executives posts 2024

Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in Click on the CPC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CPC Executive 2024.