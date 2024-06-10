The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has announced the results of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam under Advt. No. 24 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on April 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 539 vacancies.

Steps to download OPSC VAS/ AVAS result 2024

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OPSC VAS/ AVAS result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VAS/ AVAS result 2024.