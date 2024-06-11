DIC application deadline today for Manager posts at various locations; direct link here
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dic.gov.in.
The Digital India Corporation (DIC) will conclude the online application process for Manager posts at various locations across India today, June 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dic.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 Manager vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Technical Manager - 6 posts
Engagement Manager (Various Locations) - 14 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: The Maximum Age limit for the posts is 58 years.
Educational qualifications:
For Technical Manager - B. Tech / BCA / B.Sc. (IT) with 5+ Years of experience in managing IT systems and applications of a dynamic organization, experience in development of web portals Mobile Apps and Cloud related activities.
For Engagement Manager - B. Tech /M-Tech / MBA with 5+ Years of experience in Government Sector.
Here’s the Technical Manager recruitment notice.
Here’s the Engagement Manager recruitment notice.
Steps to apply for DIC Manager recruitment 2024
Visit the official website dic.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’
Now click on the notification for recruitment of Technical Manager or Engagement Manager
Click on the application link and register to proceed
Login, select post, fill out the form and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for DIC Manager recruitment 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.