The Digital India Corporation (DIC) will conclude the online application process for Manager posts at various locations across India today, June 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dic.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 Manager vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Technical Manager - 6 posts

Engagement Manager (Various Locations) - 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The Maximum Age limit for the posts is 58 years.

Educational qualifications:

For Technical Manager - B. Tech / BCA / B.Sc. (IT) with 5+ Years of experience in managing IT systems and applications of a dynamic organization, experience in development of web portals Mobile Apps and Cloud related activities.

For Engagement Manager - B. Tech /M-Tech / MBA with 5+ Years of experience in Government Sector.

Here’s the Technical Manager recruitment notice.

Here’s the Engagement Manager recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for DIC Manager recruitment 2024

Visit the official website dic.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the notification for recruitment of Technical Manager or Engagement Manager Click on the application link and register to proceed Login, select post, fill out the form and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DIC Manager recruitment 2024.