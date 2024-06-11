The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 ( AP LAWCET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on June 9 from 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM. According to the official schedule, candidates will be able to raise objections (if any) against the released key till June 12 (upto 5.00 PM). The master question paper and candidate response sheets have also been released along with the answer key. The candidates can calculate their probable scores by using the answer key, candidate response sheets and master question paper.

Steps to download AP LAWCET answer key 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP LAWCET 2024 answer key download link Check and download a copy of the preliminary key Take a printout for future reference Login to the link to raise objections Raise objections (if any)

