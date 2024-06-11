The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the model answer key for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) and Librarian (Sanskrit College Education) exam 2024, today June 11. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 posts in the Commission out of which 20 posts are for Physical Training Instructor and 20 posts are for Librarians. The RPSC PTI, Librarian exam was conducted on March 31, 2024.

Candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) by logging in to the SSO Portal and clicking on the link which will be made live tomorrow, June 12. Candidates will be able to raise objections till June 14 (upto 5.00 PM) by paying a fee of Rs 100 per objection.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PTI, Librarian answer key

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download PTI, Librarian Model answer key Select the subject paper that you wish to check the answer key of The PTI, Librarian answer key 2024 will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference