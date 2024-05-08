RPSC JLO Interview call letter released; here’s the download link
Eligible candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview call letter for the fifth stage of the Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The final phase of the RPSC JLO Interview stage will be conducted tomorrow, May 9, 2024. The RPSC JLO exam was conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 140 JLO vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JLO admit card
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Once live, click on the JLO 2023 admit card link on the homepage
Key in your credentials and login
The admit card will appear on the screen
Check and download a copy of the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download RPSC JLO 2023 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.