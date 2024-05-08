The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the interview call letter for the fifth stage of the Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The final phase of the RPSC JLO Interview stage will be conducted tomorrow, May 9, 2024. The RPSC JLO exam was conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 140 JLO vacancies .

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JLO admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Once live, click on the JLO 2023 admit card link on the homepage Key in your credentials and login The admit card will appear on the screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RPSC JLO 2023 admit card.