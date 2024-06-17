The Border Security Force ( BSF ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various Group-B & C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, SMT WKSP 2024 today, June 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 posts, of which 3 vacancies are for the posts of SI (Vehicle Mechanic), and 34 are Constable posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are to pay Rs 200 for Group 'B' and Rs 100 for Group 'C' posts as examination fee plus Rs 47.20 service charges are levied by Common Service Centre.

Steps to apply for BSF SI, Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against Group-B & C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, SMT WKSP 2024 Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI, Constable posts 2024.