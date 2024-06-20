NTA UGC NET June 2024 cancelled as integrity of exam compromised: Report
UGC NET June 2024 conducted by NTA has been cancelled amid the NEET row.
The Ministry of Education has announced the cancellation of UGC NET June 2024 after inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. This comes amid the NEET UG 2024 row.
UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted on June 18 for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode. As per report by India Today, over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The UGC-NET is conducted twice every year — in June and December.
The Ministry of Education took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the cancellation of the UGC NET June 2024 examination after inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. Information on fresh examination shall be shared separately. Meanwhile, the matter is being handed over to CBI for thorough investigation.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear fresh petitions on alleged NEET UG 2024 paper leaks and malpractices today, June 20. The vacation bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice SVN Bhatti will hear the pleas, reports India Today. The NEET-UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5.