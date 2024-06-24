The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Town Planner Preliminary examination. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

The UPPSC Assistant Town Planner 2023 Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24 vacancies on Assistant Town Planner, in the Housing and Urban Planning Department, which will be filled by a Preliminary Objective Type examination and a Main Written examination.

Steps to download UPPSC ATP admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Town Planner admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATP Preliminary exam admit card 2024.