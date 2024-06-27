The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam calendar for various recruitment tests 2024. Eligible candidates can download the examination calendar 2024 from the official website jssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Jharkhand Municipal Service Combined Competitive Examination-2023 result will be released in the second week of August 2024. The Female Supervisor Competitive Examination 2023 and the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023 will be held in the last week of July 2024 and the third week of August 2024, respectively.

The Jharkhand Technical/Special Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023 will be conducted on the last week of September 2024. More details in the JSSC exam calendar 2024.

Steps to download JSSC exam calendar 2024

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JSSC exam calendar 2024 link The exam calendar will appear on the screen Check and download the exam calendar Take a printout for future reference

