Osmania University, Hyderabad will today, July 2, close the online application window for the Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 (TS SET 2024) without late fee. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website telanganaset.org . The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 3000 is July 26.

The correction window will open from July 28 to 29. The exam will be conducted from August 28 to 31 and the admit card will be released on August 20.

Eligibility Criteria

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination and the applicants from Backward Classes (BC)/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD)/ category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree are eligible for this Test. There is no upper age limit to apply for TS TET 2024. More details below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1500 is applicable to BC/ EWS category candidates. A fee of Rs 1000 applies to SC/ST/VH/HI/OH/Transgender applicants.

Steps to apply for TS SET 2024

Visit the official website telanganaset.org On the homepage, click on Apply Online tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TS SET 2024.