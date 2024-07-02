RPSC Deputy Jailor notification 2024 out; apply from July 8
Candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from July 8.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the official notification for the post of Deputy Jailor under Advt. No. 04/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from July 8 to August 6, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 73 Deputy Jailor posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 26 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduate from a University established by law in India. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.