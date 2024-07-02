The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Agniveer MR, SSR 02/24 batch today, July 2. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in .

The registration window was open from May 13 to June 6. The Computer Based Test (CBT) INET exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 9 to 11 for SSR candidates and from July 12 to 15, 2024 for MR candidates.

Steps to download INET admit card 2024

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Agniveer Navy 02/2024 SSR & MR’ link Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the INET 2024 admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download INET 2024 admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I - Shortlisting (Indian Navy Entrance Test - INET), Stage II - ‘PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.