Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Informatics Assistant 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on January 21, 2024. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the typing test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3415 posts. Earlier, the Commission notified a total of 2730 vacancies.

Steps to download IA result 2023

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to Results — IA 2023 : Roll no. List of Selected Candidates for Typing Test The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IA 2023 result.

Direct link to IA 2023 final answer key.

Selection Process

Candidates will appear for a written test followed by the typing test and document verification.