OSSC ATO 2024 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Training Officer 2024 (ATO 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The ATO Preliminary Exam 2024 will be conducted on July 14 through OMR mode from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.
Steps to download ATO Prelims admit card 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 Prelims admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ATO Prelims admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.