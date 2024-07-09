The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Training Officer 2024 (ATO 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The ATO Preliminary Exam 2024 will be conducted on July 14 through OMR mode from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.

Steps to download ATO Prelims admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 Prelims admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATO Prelims admit card 2024.