The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, for recruitment of Group B, Group C Specialist posts 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The OSSC CGLRE exam 2023 was conducted on June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGLRE 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE 2023 ‘Login’ Key in your login details and proceed Click on the link to download CGLRE 2023 final answer key Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGLRE answer key 2023.