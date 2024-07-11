The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June Foundation exam 2024 today, July 11. Eligible candidates can check and download their results on the official website icmai.in .

The CMA June Foundation course exam was held on June 16 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The results have been declared today.

Steps to download CMA Foundation results

Visit the official website icmai.in On the homepage, click Result for June 2024 Foundation Examination Key in your identification details and click ‘View result’ The CMA June 2024 Foundation results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CMA Foundation results.

Furthermore, the Intermediate and Final exam was conducted from June 11 to 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The results are expected shortly on the ICMAI website.