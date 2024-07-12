OPSC ACF, Forest Ranger exam schedule out; admit cards from August 12
The exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2024.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Rangers (Group-B) posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from August 18 to 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.
Their hall tickets will be available to download at opsc.gov.in from August 12, 2024.
The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 posts, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.
Steps to download OPSC ACF/ Forest Guard admit card
Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ACF/ Forest Guard admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.