The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam city intimation slip of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RAS Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20 and 21 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM at Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur district headquarters.

Here’s the official notification.

The admit card will be released on July 17, 2024.

The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services. The RPSC RAS Preliminary exam was conducted on October 1, 2023, and the results were announced on October 23, 2023.

Steps to download RAS Mains 2023 exam city slip

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Key in your credentials and submit Login and check the exam city slip for RAS Mains 20234 Download and take a printout for future reference