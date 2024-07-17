The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination 2023 today, July 17. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The RAS Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20 and 21 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM at Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur district headquarters.

The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services. The RPSC RAS Preliminary exam was conducted on October 1, 2023, and the results were announced on October 23, 2023.

Steps to download RAS Mains 2023 admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Mains) Exam - 2023” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

