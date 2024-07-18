The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has announced the exam calendar for the CA November session exams today, July 18. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website icai.nic.in .

According to the notification, the CA Final Course Group I exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 3 and 5 and Group II exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 9 and 11. The International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024.

ICAI November Exam Schedule 2024 Exam Paper Exam Date Exam Time CA Final Course Group 1

Group 2 November 1, 3 and 5

November 7, 9, and 11 Paper 1-5 : 2.00 PM to 5.00PM

Paper 6: 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM



International Taxation (INTT – AT) All November 9 and 11 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination All November 5, 7, 9 and 11 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

“It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ICAI exam calendar

Visit the official website icai.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Important Annoucnements’ Now click Important Announcement, November 2024 CA Exams - (18-07-2024) The November CA exam calendar will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

