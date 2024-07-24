The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has postponed the application deadline for recruitment to the posts of Manager, Senior Vice President, Assistant Vice President, and Deputy Manager under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/10. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till August 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750. No fees/ intimation charges is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for Manager, Sr VP, Asst VP and other posts

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON REGULAR & CONTRACTUAL BASIS under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/10” Now click on the apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.