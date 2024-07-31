The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024 . Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ctet.nic.in .

The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 was conducted on July 7, 2024.

Steps to download CTET July result 2024

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET July result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET July 2024 result.