The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has started the online application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in till November 18, 2024.

AILET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 8 (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM). The candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Interested candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 3500. The application fee for SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates is Rs 1500. Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ ST category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for AILET 2025

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in On the homepage, click on the AILET 2025 registration window Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

