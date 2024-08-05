RPSC ASO notification 2024 released; application window opens from August 12
Candidates can apply for ASO posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 12, 2024.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Statistical Officer (Eco. and Stat. Dept.) 2024 under Advt. No. 09/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 12 to September 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 ASO posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: At least a second class master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, and Commerce or a master’s degree in any of the above subject with one year’s diploma in Statistics from a recognised university established by law in India. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the ASO official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.