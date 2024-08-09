The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Main exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

Steps to download UPSC CSE Mains 2024 schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE Mains 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC CSE Mains 2024 schedule.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 (CMSE 2024). The CMS exam 2024 was conducted on July 14, 2024. The UPSC CMS exam 2024 is being held to recruit 827 medical officers in different government departments.

Direct link to CMSE result 2024.