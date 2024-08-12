OPSC admit card 2024 released for ACF/ Forest Ranger posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Rangers (Group-B) under Advt. No. 08 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.
The written exam will be conducted from August 18 to 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.
The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 posts, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.
Steps to download ACF/ Forest Guard admit card 2024
Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ACF/ Forest Guard admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ACF/ Forest Ranger admit card 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.