The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Rangers (Group-B) under Advt. No. 08 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted from August 18 to 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 posts, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

Steps to download ACF/ Forest Guard admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ACF/ Forest Guard admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.