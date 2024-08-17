Uttarakhand TET 2024 application window closes today; here’s how to register
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ukutet.com.
Today, August 17, is the last date to apply for the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ukutet.com. The last date for payment of fees is August 19, 2024. Registered candidates will be able to rectify/edit their application forms from August 20 to 22, 2024.
The UK UTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 26, 2024 in two sessions — UTET I will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and UTET II from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.
Here’s the UK TET Information Brochure.
Application Fee
|Category
|For Paper I only
|For Paper I and II
|General/OBC
|Rs 600
|Rs 1000
|SC/ST/PwBD
|Rs 300
|Rs 500
Steps to apply for UTET 2024
Visit the official website ukutet.com
On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the step 1 registration form
Fill out the form, upload document, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for UK UTET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.