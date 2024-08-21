SSC JE result 2024 announced at ssc.gov.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.
A total of 16,223 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II. The JE Paper I was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts.
The final answer key along with question papers cum response sheets and marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on August 22, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JE Paper I result 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the result tab
Click on JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) result link
The result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JE Paper I (Civil) result 2024.
Direct link to JE Paper I (Mechanical, Electrical) result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.