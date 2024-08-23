SSC JE marks, final answer key 2024 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks and the final answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in.
“Further, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in from 22.08.2024 (18:00 Hrs) to 05.09.2024 (18:00 Hrs) which can be accessed by the candidates by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.
Earlier, the Commission had released the results of the JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2024. A total of 16,223 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II. The JE Paper I was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts.
Steps to download JE final answer key, marks 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the candidate login
Key in your credentials and login
Check and download the final answer key, marks
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check marks, final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.