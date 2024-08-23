The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the marks and the final answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in .

“Further, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in from 22.08.2024 (18:00 Hrs) to 05.09.2024 (18:00 Hrs) which can be accessed by the candidates by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the Commission had released the results of the JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2024. A total of 16,223 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II. The JE Paper I was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts.

Steps to download JE final answer key, marks 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the candidate login Key in your credentials and login Check and download the final answer key, marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check marks, final answer key.