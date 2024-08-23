Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised schedule of the Group 2 Services Exam 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 15 and 16 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and 8, 2024.

Applicants can download their hall tickets a week prior to the start of the examinations from Commission’s official website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Here’s Group II exam schedule.

TSPSC Group II Exam Schedule Paper / Subject (Objective Type) Exam Date and Time Paper-I General Studies and General Abilities 15.12.2024

10.00AM to 12.30 PM Paper-II History, Polity and Society 15.12.20243.00PM to 5.30 PM Paper-III Economy and Development 16.12.202410.00AM to 12.30 PM Paper-IV Telangana Movement and State Formation 16.12.20243.00PM to 5.30 PM

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.