TS SET 2024 admit card to be released today, check details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website telanganaset.org.
Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) hall tickets are likely to be released today, September 2. Once declared, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website telanganaset.org.
The exam will be conducted from September 10 to 13, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and 31, but was postponed because of the UGC NET examination.
Here’s the revised exam schedule.
Steps to download TS SET 2024 admit card
- Visit the official website telanganaset.org
- On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab
- Click on the admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
About TS SET
TS SET is an eligibility test for candidates who wish to work as Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges of Telangana. The exam is conducted for all 29 subjects approved by UGC.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.