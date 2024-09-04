The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam for the Patwari(s) post. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on September 1, 2024.

The Commission had invited suggestions in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from September 2. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

Steps to download Patwari answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Patwari answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Patwari answer key 2024.