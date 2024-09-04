JKSSB Patwari answer key 2024 released; download link here
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam for the Patwari(s) post. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The exam was conducted on September 1, 2024.
The Commission had invited suggestions in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from September 2. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.
Steps to download Patwari answer key 2024
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Patwari answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Patwari answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.