The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2024 under Advt. No. 1249/OSSC. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on October 20 in one sitting through OMR mode in 30 districts across the state. Earlier, it was scheduled for October 6, 2024.

The detailed schedule will be released in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 7 up to 5.00 PM. The ATO exam was conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Direct link to ATO answer key 2024.