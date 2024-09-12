The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will soon close the objection window for Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 20230 answer key. Eligible candidates can file their objections related to the answer key through the official website psc.cg.gov.in by September 13.

A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on September 1 and the provisional answer key came out on September 4. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

How to file objections

Go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the objection window link on the home page Fill your details File your objection, pay the fees Save the objection form

Direct link to Transport SI (Tech) 2023 objection window.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.