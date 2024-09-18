The Canara Bank has released the official notification for 3,000 Apprentice vacancies under the Apprenticeship Act, of 1961. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website canarabank.com from September 21 to October 4.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 3,000 candidates for Apprentice posts. The period of apprenticeship is one year from the date of the contract. Candidates can check district-wise vacancies through the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates between the age group of 20 years to 28 years can apply for the apprentice posts. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 500. Candidates of SC/ST/PwBD should not pay any application fees.

Stipend

Apprentices will receive Rs 15,000 as a monthly stipend for the duration of the apprenticeship. Canara Bank will transfer Rs 10,500 to the account of the apprentice. The government share of the stipend which is Rs 4,500 will be credited to the apprentices’ bank account through DBT mode.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.