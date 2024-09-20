The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will close the objection window for Group A, B, and C posts recruitment exams today, September 20. Eligible candidates can submit their objections related to the answer key through the official website nios.cbt-exam.in by today September 20 by 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 (indicative) vacancies at the National Institute of Open Schooling. For more details, candidates can refer to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the answer key objection notification.

How to submit an objection

Go to the official website nios.cbt-exam.in Click on the link to answer key challenge A new window will open, click proceed Fill your details and submit Submit your objections related to the answer key Print the form for future reference

Direct link to submit objections.