RBI Grade B result 2024 announced; Phase II in October
Candidates can download their results from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results of the Officers in the Grade B (General) direct recruitment exam (DR) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The qualified candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase II examination scheduled for October 19, 2024. The Phase I exam was conducted on September 8, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, 21 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and 7 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM.
Steps to download Officer Grade B (DR) General result 2024
Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in
On the homepage, go to the Current Vacancies—Results
Click on “Result of Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General - PY 2024”
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Officer Grade B (DR) General result 2024.
Selection Process
Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.
