The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has declared the results of the Officers in the Grade B (General) direct recruitment exam (DR) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in .

The qualified candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase II examination scheduled for October 19, 2024. The Phase I exam was conducted on September 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, 21 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and 7 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM.

Steps to download Officer Grade B (DR) General result 2024

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the Current Vacancies—Results Click on “Result of Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General - PY 2024” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Officer Grade B (DR) General result 2024.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.