The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) will conclude the application process for 5600 Constable vacancies (advertisement no. 14/2024) today, September 24, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website hssc.gov.in .

The commission is not charging any application fees from the candidates. This recruitment drive aims to fill 5600 vacancies for three posts — 4000 vacancies for General Duty Male Constables, 600 posts for General Duty Female Officers, and 1000 vacancies for Male Constable in India Reserve Battalions.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age of 18 years to 25 years can apply for the post. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification for applying is that the candidates should have qualified Class 12 (10+2) from a recognized board or institution. The candidate should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit in Class 12 (10+2). Candidates with higher education will not get any extra credit. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2024

Go to the official website hssc.gov.in Go to the advertisement tab Open advertisement no. 14/2024, find the registration link Fill in the required details and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HSSC Constable 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process involves three tests—Physical Measurement, Physical Screening, and Knowledge Test. Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test are both of a qualifying nature only.