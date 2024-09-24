The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit objections related to the answer key by September 30 till 5.45 PM. The written examination was held on September 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2327 vacancies. For more details, candidates can refer to the detailed official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the answer key

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Under ‘recruitment tab’, go to ‘Question Paper/Answer Key’ tab Click on ‘Combined Civil Services Examination - II in Group 2 and 2A services’ The provisional answer key will appear Check the answer key and print it for future reference Raise objections if required

Direct link to General Studies with General Tamil (Subject Code 001).

Direct link to submit objection for General Studies with General Tamil (Subject Code 001).

Direct link to the General Studies with General English (Subject Code 002).

Direct link to submit objection for General Studies with General English (Subject Code 002).