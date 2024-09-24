The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the exam CA Final November 2024 exams due to the Diwali festivities. Candidates can check the revised schedule through the official website www.icai.org.

As per the revised schedule, Group 1 exams will commence from November 3 and Group 2 exams will start from November 9. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to start on November 1 and end on November 11. For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

Candidates should note that even if any of these dates are declared a public holiday by the government, the examination schedule will not be altered.

Revised Exam Schedule Exam Date Group 1 November 3, 5, & 7 Group 2 November 9, 11 & 13

The schedule of Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations in the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination remains unchanged.

