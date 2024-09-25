The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional selection list and merit list for the Inspector of Legal Metrology mains examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check the provisional and merit lists through the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 81 candidates through the provisional list. The shortlisted candidates can opt out of the post they have been provided. The commission has started the online facility to opt-out. The final selection list will be released later on. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Steps to check the provisional list

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to the latest updates tab Click on the link of provisional list Check your result Save the list and print it for future reference

