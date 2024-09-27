The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the notification for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (PSTET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from October 1 to 15, 2024. The last date to make corrections in the form is October 20, 2024. A fee of Rs 20 per change is applicable.

The exam will commence on November 10 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 am to 5.00 pm. The applicants are directed to report between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for shifts I and II, respectively. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s MP PSTET Notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applied to State’s SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Board has announced the results of the GNMTST/ PNST 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The exams were conducted from September 9 to 13, 2024.

Direct link to GNMTST/ PNST result 2024.