MP PSTET 2024 notification released; application window opens on Oct 1
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (PSTET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from October 1 to 15, 2024. The last date to make corrections in the form is October 20, 2024. A fee of Rs 20 per change is applicable.
The exam will commence on November 10 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 am to 5.00 pm. The applicants are directed to report between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for shifts I and II, respectively. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Here’s MP PSTET Notification 2024.
Application Fee
The applicants from the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applied to State’s SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD category candidates.
Meanwhile, the Board has announced the results of the GNMTST/ PNST 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The exams were conducted from September 9 to 13, 2024.
Direct link to GNMTST/ PNST result 2024.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.