The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the JECA counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca/.

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their allotted institute till September 29, 2024. The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on October 1, 2024. Applicants can pay the fee and report to the allotted colleges from October 1 to 4, 2024.

Here’s the JECA counselling schedule 2024.

Steps to download JECA round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On homepage, click on the JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JECA round 1 seat allotment result 2024.

About WBJEE JECA

The examination is conducted to admit students in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in government, private, and self-financing institutions across West Bengal.