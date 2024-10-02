Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited ( BSPHCL ) has reopened the application window for Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024, JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024 posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsphcl.co.in till October 15, 2024.

The recruitment aims to fill 4016 vacancies. Earlier, the BSPHCL had notified 2610 JEE, AEE, and other posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024: 86

JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024: 113

Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024: 806 and 115, respectively

Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024: 740

Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024: 2156

Direct link to the registration reopening notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:

Advt. No. 01/2024

Advt. No. 02/2024

Advt. No. 03/2024

Advt. No. 04/2024

Advt. No. 05/2024

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ EBC/BC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, whereas a fee of Rs 350 is applicable to SC/ST/PWBD/Female candidates.

Steps to apply for BSPHCL posts 2024

Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in On the homepage, click on the “ Apply online application for External Recruitment ENN-01/24, 02/24, 03/24, 04/24 & 05/24)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.